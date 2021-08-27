Snippets from UK: Air Escape Fraught with Danger for Fleeing Afghans, But Land is No Better

Nowhere to run: The deadly attack at Kabul airport is certain to stop a lot of Afghans heading there, but the overland escape recommended by British leaders could be at least as dangerous. Refugee adviser Mariam Baraky tells CNN-News18 that the Taliban fighters in provinces along the land route could be less sensitive to international opinion than Taliban forces in Kabul. And Islamic State agents are bound to target anyone fleeing overland as well.

Afghan refugee crisis at Pak borders: Top British officials are reported to be in talks with their Pakistani counterparts to help ease the Afghan refugee crisis by opening its borders. Pakistan has sealed its boundary with Afghanistan, and a growing number of desperate Afghans crowding border points are not being allowed into Pakistan. They expect little mercy from the Taliban for trying to flee, and failing.

Britain wants to get troops quickly out of Afghanistan: It took the deadly blast in Kabul on Thursday to switch the UK into the same language as the Americans: the British suddenly have lost interest in staying in Kabul any more than necessary. The British still have about 1,000 troops at Kabul airport while the US had about 6,000. The concern now is not how many Afghans they can help out but whether they can get out safely themselves.

A tough situation: Former England and India captains Nasser Hussain and Sunil Gavaskar have been playing a game of words that seems to have been rendered pointless by the way the present Test is going. Hussain said earlier Indian teams were easily bullied, unlike this one, which he said was made of tougher stuff. But the team that toured England in the 1970s including Gavaskar won through spectacular play. The present “tough" Indian team has not quite played tough in the third Test so far. Talking tough and playing tough are not quite the same thing.

Language of the past: A touch of colonial history appears to be repeating itself through an agreement with the British Council to improve the communication skills of Kolkata police officers. Kolkata police commissioner Soumen Mitra says: “It will not only enhance the public experience while interacting with the Kolkata Police department but will also increase the output of our police officers while providing and seeking information, interviewing witnesses or suspects, and dealing with court cases. Kolkata being a major tourist hub and a gateway to India for many neighbouring countries, stronger communication skills and improved English language proficiency will help our officers overcome the language barrier while dealing with international tourists.” The British had also set out to teach the Calcutta police a thing or two along these lines a century and more ago.

