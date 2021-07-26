Snippets from UK: Amid Trade Talks, India's Red-listing by Britain Remains Grey Area

Delta triggers turbulence: Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla brought what should have been reassuring news to some that the UK has been requested to review the red-listing of India for travel. From the UK there has been no word on this – and there may not be for a while. The Boris Johnson government has been under fire over a delay to the red-listing of India thought widely to have been behind the spread of the Delta variant, which no one has quite forgotten yet was referred to earlier as the Indian variant. The UK government will not be in a hurry to put India early on the list of countries it may release from the red list.

DDLJ comes to Leicester: Leicester town about 100 miles north of London has opened an outdoor cinema for Indian films for its substantial Indian-origin population. Two big-screen productions will now screen at the Green Dragon Square. The outdoor film festival, unsurprisingly called An Indian Summer, will have outdoor dining thrown in to boost the now long-suffering catering business. The first film to be shown – on both screens – will be Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Never mind that everyone has seen it, and likely more than once already. The end of the lockdown has people waiting to burst out for entertainment, and with DDLJ you can’t go wrong.

Team India bruised by injury blows: Batsman Prithvi Shaw is in with another chance, as is Suryakumar Yadav, for the Test series against England after three Indian players, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan have been ruled out by injuries. They are in a second-string Indian team playing T20 matches against Sri Lanka. Shaw has run into trouble, and out of runs of late because bowlers have found a flaw in his technique. No doubt that is something he has been working hard to fix. Good for him that he has people in the BCCI determined to give him another try.

Spots open in Indian side: In parallel with preparations for the Test series against England starting Wednesday next week, Shikhar Dhawan is working on getting the team all ready for the ODIs and the T20 matches against England to follow later this summer. And for the shorter form of the game, there is at least some cricket against Sri Lanka to get his second Indian team playing rather than resting. In the Test matches, the Indian team will be under pressure to prove that a lot of rest has done it no harm, and that rest will not have damaged it against England as it did against New Zealand. The eventual team to play the ODIs against England is likely to be a hybrid between the main team and the second, and will depend of course on how Indian players do through the Tests.

Mallya’s lawyers await him in India with bills: Nobody is looking for Vijay Mallya’s return to India perhaps more keenly than his own lawyers in India. They have not been paid, they do not know whether to take on any further work on his behalf because they are not sure they’d ever be paid. Mallya had moved an application that funds with the court in London from the sale of his property in France should be used to pay his lawyers in India. That request was turned down. The Indian banks’ lawyer argued in their case against Mallya in London on Monday that “quite bizarrely his own lawyers are asking when he is coming back.”

