Snippets from UK: As Covid Cases Skyrocket in Britain, Morocco Bans Flights; Will India Follow?

Delta Plus sparks UK Covid surge: It’s getting to be like the bad old days again. Morocco has banned all flights to and from the United Kingdom in the face of a soaring number of cases that hit 49,139 on Wednesday, a sharp rise from the high of 43,000 plus on Tuesday. This comes as airlines have been in talks for resumption of normal flights outside of the bubble operating between India and the UK at present. Given such a jump, of which a growing element is being fed by a new variant, Delta Plus, India too may have to begin to think as Morocco has.

Mask mandate may come back: The National Health Service Confederation has made demands already for bringing back some Covid rules that have been lifted so completely as to have been almost forgotten. The confederation formed of health chiefs across the country has demanded the introduction of mandatory face coverings in public and enclosed spaces. The British have mostly thrown away their masks, never widely worn to begin with. They won’t be in a hurry to put them on again.

Sajid Javid paints gloomy picture: The worst is yet to be for this year. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has asked the nation to prepare to face 100,000 Covid cases a day by this winter. He has refused to implement the Plan B demanded by health chiefs but has advised people to wear masks where possible, and where sensible to do so. The government is watching the rising cases closely, he said, and will not hesitate to change its guidelines when necessary.

Priti Patel vows crackdown on spiking of women’s drinks: UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has pledged firm action over an unexpected problem on the rise in Britain: surreptitious spiking of women’s drinks with substances inducing loss of consciousness in bars and nightclubs. A large number of such cases have been reported, and the government action follows a petition signed by more than 100,000 to demand protection at bars. Groups from 30 universities have launched a campaign to boycott nightclubs. Priti Patel has asked police chiefs to first assess the scale of the problem.

Why khadi has failed to weave its magic: The Indian High Commission is organising a khadi exhibition with a roundtable discussion on khadi on Friday this week. It does this sort of thing periodically in line with a government push. But a government push runs far short of a push into the market, as has been evident time and again. These token little events are fine for government files but have no impact at all where an impact needs to be made.​

