Snippets from UK: Boris's Bluster on 'Uncontrolled Immigration' Put to the Test by Britain's Worker Crunch

Ratcheting up the rhetoric: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has played to the usual Conservative galleries by speaking against “uncontrolled immigration” at the annual party conference. And so if the UK is short of drivers and butchers, never mind doctors and nurses, it will find its own. No great imports from the EU, or India. He promises a high-wage economy. The nation is waiting to see how much more lorry drivers can be paid to make that an attractive career.

‘That’s what happens to pigs in this country’: Brave words from Boris Johnson, that he can “fix every problem”, that he is “not worried” about rising prices, and that the current shortages are only “creaks” as the economy stretches its legs after Covid. On the day a mass cull of animals began because the country is short of butchers, Boris Johnson said “that’s what happens to pigs in this country.” This is leadership in today’s Britain.

Different sets of rules: And will Boris Johnson come to India this month as indicated earlier? Will he have to quarantine on arrival? Clearly not. But an exception would have to be made for him. Many would be quite right to raise questions about one set of rules for their leaders, and another for the rest. Another certainly for hockey players. Britain could well have scored a self-goal here.

Questions over Modi visit: A more serious question has arisen over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s due visit to the UK to attend the COP26 climate change summit that begins in Glasgow on November 1. No doubt an exception would have to be made for him and his team too. If he does carry on with the visit as planned, he would say in effect that he is fine with a discriminatory regime set for his fellow citizens and that he is fine with being made an exception. That does not sound like Modi.

Taliban’s money talk: The Taliban have asked the UK to release hundreds of millions of dollars in Afghan assets that now lie frozen in Britain. This now is the front end of the leveraging Boris Johnson had spoken of when he said the UK together with its allies has the means to pressure the Taliban economically. It’ not clear at all what the UK can get the Taliban to do in exchange for releasing the money. Far more money of the Afghan central bank lies locked up in New York.

