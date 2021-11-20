Snippets from UK: Britain Continues to Have a Diwali Blast

The more the merrier: Diwali celebrations are continuing right through November. Celebrations have been held this year as always at the UK parliament. And further celebrations are being held by the Oxford-based think tank, The 1928 Institute, at the House of Commons on November 30. There will be, in fact, two celebrations by the same group the same day, splitting up guests in view of the spreading Covid.

Covid rears up in Britain’s Indian neighbourhoods: After holding on to a low for several weeks, Covid cases have begun to rise in the Indian areas of Britain. Brent borough, where Wembley is located, is seeing close to a thousand new cases a week, Ealing where Southall is located, well above that. Given Diwali month Indians have been in party mode. And some unfortunate results of that are beginning to show.

Price rise: Consumer prices rose in Britain at their fastest in almost a decade, and the prices of Indian goods seem to be rising faster. Retailers and suppliers are citing sharply rising freight costs over long distances, and costly delays in moving goods from port to store. Not least, the cost of haulage has risen in the face of a 40 percent hike in pay for lorry drivers. Street retailers are passing on the costs to consumers, who are feeling the pinch.

Twin cities: Southampton is all set to twin with Mumbai. The city intends to set up new links with Mumbai to position itself as an “indispensable strategic partner” for British companies looking to do business in Mumbai. Southampton is also looking to find new cultural ties with Mumbai that it wants to showcase for its bid to become the UK City of Culture in 2025.

Learning together: In another twinning, the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar and the University of Durham in Britain have signed a memorandum of understanding for scientific, cultural and educational cooperation. The agreement was signed in a virtual ceremony held by the two centres. The agreement is intended to facilitate student, faculty and knowledge exchanges between the two.​

