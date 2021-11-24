Snippets from UK: Britain Dishes Out the Curry Oscars

Piping-hot prizes: For the world of Indian dining in Britain, the big event of the year is what is called the “Oscars” of curry. Awards were accordingly handed out at a glitzy ceremony in Grosvenor House hotel in London on Sunday night. About 800 guests were in attendance, mostly the expected winners across many categories. For them, this is the moment of recognition, and a launchpad to advertise for more. The event is strongly supported by the Federation of Bangladeshi Caterers, which represents about 35,000 restaurants and take-away shops.

JLR all charged up about EVs: The Tata-owned JLR is leading a change to electric vehicles around the UK, and for export around the world. It has leading models in production, with several more on the way. Nissan is taking the lead at the lower end of the market. The government is now making electric vehicle charging points compulsory in new homes from next year. More than a quarter of a million charging points are being added. At the moment London and the southeast of the country have more charging points than the rest of the UK put together.

Another push for trade pact: Britain’s International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has said India is central to Britain’s new push to step up trade as an independent country out of the EU. She said at the Centre of Policy Studies that the growth area will be the Indo-Pacific and that “within that, South Asia will grow particularly quickly and India is projected to be the world’s third-largest economy by 2050.” India, she said, “is, of course, one of our most significant export markets and I look forward to launching our trade talks soon with them.”

Price turbulence at Heathrow: Travelling to Britain has long been synonymous with arrival in Heathrow. That could change after British Airways warned that it may have to soon cut its flight operations from Heathrow, because it finds Heathrow just too expensive. The Civil Aviation Authority announced a proposal last month to raise the cap on the airport’s average charge per passenger by up to 76 per cent, from £19.60 to between £24.50 and £34.40. Airlines will inevitably pass that cost to travellers, and BA fears that could make it less competitive.

G7 meet: Britain will host the G7 foreign and development ministers meeting in Liverpool from December 10 to 12. Ministers from India, Australia, South Korea and South Africa had been invited to attend a foreign ministers meeting held in May this year. This second meeting, while the UK still holds the G7 presidency, will for the first time include ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

