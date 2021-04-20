Snippets from UK: Britain, India Polar Opposites in Covid Fight; Test World Title Match in Doubt

As Britain places India this Friday on the red list of countries from which travel is banned, the difference in cases between the two countries has never been more apparent. On Monday just one case of death was reported in England, and four in all of the UK. A long and well-disciplined lockdown coupled with mass vaccination carried out at great speed has protected Britain, and it wants to stay protected. India’s vaccination is gathering record pace, but a late start and a much longer way to go has placed it at the other end of the spectrum from Britain.Given the reason for which Boris Johnson had to cancel his earlier visit to India scheduled around January 26 this year, and the agreement over that with the Indian PM then, the British PM has been more than sympathetic about the reasons for the cancellation this time. “Narendra Modi and I have basically come to the conclusion that, very sadly, I won’t be able to go ahead with the trip,” he said Monday. “I do think it’s only sensible to postpone given what’s happened there, the shape of the pandemic.” He said countries around the world have “a massive amount of sympathy with India, what they’re going through.”It’s the UK now, and it’s likely to be the EU next, or at least many EU countries. A ban on flights from India seems now a matter of time, and not long at that. Europe is seeing a third wave of the virus now. Germany, France and Italy have varying extents of lockdowns in place. About the last thing they want is a new Indian variant adding to the spread. What the EU wants from India is more vaccines to fight the spread, not more virus to add to it.As expected, Prime Minister Modi’s scheduled visit for an India-EU summit in Portugal is off. He could hardly have left for a meeting like that at a time like this. That summit is also likely to take place online now, or stand postponed. A further meeting with the French President was being worked out. That may still happen online as well. The EU is battling its own Covid wave.India’s participation in the ICC World Test Championship has been thrown in doubt by the red-listing of the country on Monday. The final is scheduled for June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. India is due to play that match with New Zealand. The ICC has said it is hopeful the match can still be played. But in the face of rising cases in India, uncertainty now hovers over that game, even though it’s still several weeks away.

