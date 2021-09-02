Snippets from UK: Britain Scrambles to Salvage Afghan Situation, Raab Roasted in Parliament

Britain tries to do the right thing: Britain’s Operation Warm Welcome is to be welcomed no doubt, so far as it goes. Under this, about 8,000 Afghans and their family members who have been moved to the UK will be offered permanent settlement rather than temporary stay. This would seem the obvious thing to do, and it’s a measure of Britain’s strong allergy to immigration that this is being presented as exceptional. That still does not hide the many Britain had an obligation to bring out of Afghanistan that it didn’t.

Raab has few answers: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s statements in Parliament on Wednesday reveal just how little Britain was prepared for the events in Afghanistan, and then slow to react. Raab said he had no idea how many UK citizens were left behind in Afghanistan, but offered the guess that their number was in the low hundreds. And he had no idea just how many Afghans who had worked with the British had been left behind. Raab faced persistent grilling over UK failures that he is now seeking to cover up with a visit to the region.

Talks with Jaishankar: Dominic Raab held another round of discussions on Wednesday with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the situation in Afghanistan. Jaishankar tweeted later that it was “nice speaking” with Raab. The Indian minister said “conversation focused on Afghanistan-related developments”. What is less certain is just what Britain and India could do together in Afghanistan now that neither is there anymore.

Deeper dip into curry: Britain has long been forgiven its articulation for its fondness of “eating a curry". The origins of curry are disputed between India and Japan, besides others. There is some agreement that it is the spicier and far more tempting eastern cousin of something as bland as a gravy. But “curry” has come to overlap with Indian cuisine. The British are thankfully learning what that means, and that it means something far more than naan and chicken tikka masala after several beers.

India-UK flight path to get more traffic: More flights had to follow the end of India’s red-listing by the UK. To the relief of many, British Airways is starting flights between Chennai and Heathrow, to operate from London on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and from Chennai on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. BA flights linking Chennai had stopped in May last year due to Covid. All flights between India and the UK operate currently through an air bubble agreement, outside of normal commercial schedules.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here