Snippets from UK: Britain Sends Covid Aid to India But Has 'No Vaccines to Spare'

Britain Can’t Send Vaccines to India, Says Needed for Domestic Use: Britain has sent a consignment of medical supplies such as oxygen concentrators to India with more on the way but has said it has no vaccines to spare. Britain has so far ordered in all 517 million doses of vaccine for a population of 68 million. However, it is in the midst of a fast and extensive vaccination programme of its own – for which it has fallen short of about five million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine due for delivery from India but which have now been diverted to domestic use to contain the spreading cases. In the midst of feeling short-changed by India over its vaccine supply, the British government was not expected to reverse the flow of vaccines in the direction of India.

Northern Ireland Gives Oxygen-producing Units: New British supplies to India will include three oxygen-generation units being sent from Northern Ireland. The units had been procured earlier in Northern Ireland to prepare for its Covid emergency arrangements. But these have not since been required by any hospital there. The oxygen units being sent by the British government are all from a stockpile of contingency arrangements subsequently not needed.

Air India to Restart UK Flights, Those with Indian Passports Barred: Air India is resuming flights to Britain from May 1, even if they cannot carry any visitors to Britain who hold Indian passports. These will now add to flights by British Airways, Virgin and Vistara. The flights are open to British nationals and to Indian nationals resident in Britain, who must undergo a ten-day quarantine at a government-designated hotel at an average cost of £1750 per head, besides tests before departure and after arrival. Given the worsening position in India, many British passport holders in India have been keen to head out. The new Air India flights are, however, a limited schedule operating until May 15.

Indian Covid Strain Spreads in Leicester: Fresh cases of the Indian variant of the virus have been found in Leicester, the city 100 miles north of London with a large population of Indian origin. It is thought these have arisen from travel from India before the red-listing last week. Medical chiefs in the city say an “enhanced response” is being put in place to stop the variant from spreading. This includes isolation of cases, monitoring of their contacts, and mass testing in particular neighbourhoods.

Spain Sending Aid, Also Putting Restrictions on Indian Travellers: It is now Spain’s turn to impose restrictions on travel from India, which will mean a mandatory ten-day quarantine. The Spanish are not, unlike the British, making a distinction between Spanish and Indian citizens. The quarantine covers all travellers who set out from India to arrive indirectly (there are no direct flights between Spain and India). The Spanish authorities have said also there is no reason to panic over the mutation found in India. The Spanish government is meanwhile sending seven tonnes of medical supplies to India. Just about every country is pitching in.

