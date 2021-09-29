Snippets from UK: Britain’s Energy Crisis Adds Fuel to India’s Climate Arguments

Powering down: The UK appears to be strengthening the Indian argument against itself as the demand for fossil fuels rises worldwide to meet growing energy demand. Britain itself is heading for an energy crisis at the onset of winter, which will coincide with the start of the COP26 climate summit at the beginning of November. A couple of green energy firms have closed down, and Britain faces a prospect now of keeping the power going through the winter, for which it will have to rely on just the fuels it wants India to give up.

Missing the point: Some of the current debate on Indianisation of the legal system away from the British model is missing an incidental point: the British legal system as it now stands is itself a long way from what is recognised in India as ‘the’ British legacy. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana is of course right to raise this need to get away from that old British model as emphatically as he now has. In support of his arguments he could well summon the British example, as it now stands, not the one that was imposed in India for colonial rule.

CoWIN debate loses heat: The Covid certification issue with the UK appears to have fallen on the backburner now. The UK high commission issued a statement suggesting that talks are on to come to a quick reciprocal agreement. Perhaps it was not expected to be as quick as this week. The UK has bought time, but whatever diplomatic assurances have been given, health authorities in the UK appear to be restraining the government from any early recognition. A subtext of the tussle between India and the UK is the one between the foreign office and the health departments in the UK.

‘Crunch’ time for Britain: The current wave of shortages throws up the prospect of long-term problems but also long-term possibilities. One of the areas of shortages to hit the UK is a lack of enough farmworkers. That, taken with the shortage of lorries to bring in goods from Europe, means that the UK is having a hard time both importing, and growing. Italy had turned to Punjab long back to revive milk and cheese production. Now the UK may need to do something similar.

No more Tests for Moeen Ali: The retirement of Moeen Ali has come as a bit of a surprise. For a start, it’s earlier than average for cricketers. For another, he has shown so much promise patchily that everyone was waiting for it all to blossom through the Australia tour coming up. Moeen Ali has been one for impressive bursts and then stopping. Just not enough wicket hauls, just not enough runs with any consistency. His has been a career of clicking a little and then falling just when everyone was waiting for a few more clicks. He still played 64 Tests though.

