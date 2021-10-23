Snippets from UK: Britain's Inmarsat Logs Into India's Data Market

In-flight data deal: The British satellite operator Inmarsat has won an order to sell high-speed broadband on planes and ships in India. Inmarsat will provide the services through the Indian government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. Inmarsat has concluded deals for a start with SpiceJet and with the Shipping Corporation of India.

UK cop accused of racism against Indian-origin colleague: The police in Sheffield are trying to figure out just what constitutes a racist slur after a native officer used what was considered offensive language against an Indian-origin colleague Baldesh Boora Brown. A panel that inquired into the language used by constable David Warwick found the language “offensive in the extreme”. Warwick said he used the language during a “jocular” exchange, and has appealed against the findings of the panel.

Wide-ranging talks: Indian and UK officials held what were called fruitful discussions in talks in London this week under the India-UK Multilateral Dialogue. The talks covered UN reforms, counterterrorism, peacekeeping and climate action, according to the ministry of external affairs. The talks followed India’s presidency of the UN Security Council earlier this year.

Back to basics: Health experts are still trying to figure out why Covid cases in Britain are so high: they are far ahead of other European nations. One explanation being offered is that the British are far more reluctant to wear masks than are people in other countries in Europe, except the Swedes and the Dutch. But that still does not mean a scientific conclusion that the reluctance to wear masks is the only reason behind the surge. But the rise in cases in the UK means no nation, and certainly not India, can be complacent that Covid is a thing of the past.

Sea change: Much excitement has arisen in India over joint exercises due between the Royal Navy and Indian services following the arrival of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group in India. But the UK is playing this carefully. In India, exercises will involve all three of India’s defence services. Army exercises will take place in Uttarakhand, and those involving the air and naval forces in the Indian Ocean. But the UK fleet will next have exercises with the Pakistan Navy.

