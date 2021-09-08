Snippets from UK: Britain's New Medical Care Tax May Boost Health of Indian Firms

Wealth from health: The announcement of a new 1.25 per cent levy on income to fund medical care in Britain could bring significant new business for Indian companies. The levy that aims to raise 36 billion pounds for three years starting April next year includes substantial spending on digital healthcare services. A number of Indian IT companies have set up in that line in the UK already, and the added budget could clear the way for more.

Boris takes spotlight, Sunak tags along: The announcement on new taxation to fund healthcare in Britain was made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, not by Chancellor of the Exchequer (as the finance minister of Britain is called) Rishi Sunak, who just sat by the side of the PM and nodded wisely all through. Early popularity for Sunak had led to speculation that he may one day replace Boris Johnson as PM. Sunak’s profile has been considerably downgraded since then.

UK govt says no new lockdown plans: The UK government has denied some suggestions that it may consider a third lockdown in October given the rising Covid cases, still around 40, 000 new cases a day. The good news is that at present less than 7 per cent of the beds in hospitals are taken by Covid patients. The majority of those are people who have refused vaccination. But come the approaching winter, and the good news can evaporate quickly. And for now, the infection rate in the Indian areas of Britain is holding itself reassuringly below the national average.

Zaheer’s bouncer for Rahane: Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan has said he sees only one change in the batting line-up for the last Test. And who can be in doubt that he meant any other than vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. If the bowers can be changed, why not the batsmen, he asked. That raises the question who might come in to replace Rahane. But few would disagree with Zaheer Khan’s hint that Rahane must now go.

Weather woes likely in Manchester Test: Rain is predicted for the first three days of the fifth Test at the Old Trafford in Manchester. If that cuts into playing time enough to prevent a conclusive game, India shouldn’t mind from their 2-1 up position. But India have an unsteady record in rain-interrupted games this season. A change or two in the team to toughen the batting, and given the new fire in the bowling, India now look better prepared than before any match.​

