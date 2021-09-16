Snippets from UK: Britain's Plan to Deport 25 Pakistanis Fails to Take Off

Deportation bid aborted: The latest cancellation of a deportation flight from Britain to Pakistan intended to carry about 25 Pakistanis back is a reminder of just how difficult such moves can prove. This was the third such flight planned to Pakistan that did not take off, The Guardian reports. With Indians, the success has been even more limited. An attempt to round up two Indians was blocked effectively by just neighbours.

Lesson in inclusivity: The man now in charge of education in Britain is former vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi, for whom the new job comes as a dramatic promotion. Well-earned because Britain has done spectacularly well with its vaccination programme. Zahawi is originally Kurdish and was born in Baghdad. That a Kurd from Iraq now is given charge of British education speaks volumes about an inclusive approach taken by successive British governments, and particularly this one.

Indian students in UK may get ‘atmanirbhar’ for work: The choices opening up for Indian students headed to the UK from this year for post-study work extend far beyond simply hanging around to look for a job after study. The students could be at liberty to start a business of their own or find avenues for creative self-employment. Nothing stops them from exploring those possibilities before they finish their studies. Some academics fear in fact that a number of students may be in a hurry to do just that.

Pollution pressure piles on India: The pressure on India to undertake to do more on climate change is piling up. After the visit of British COP 26 president Alok Sharma and then US climate envoy John Kerry, it’s Italy’s turn as host for the G20 summit at the end of October. That’s when countries not doing enough will be named and shamed, though diplomats don’t of course use quite that language. India is being asked to pre-empt all that through more commitments at the UN General Assembly later this month.

Indian-origin ministers unscathed: It’s to their credit that the two Indian-origin ministers with the most crucial portfolios have been left untouched in the major reshuffle of the British cabinet. Priti Patel continues as Home Secretary, and Rishi Sunak as chancellor of the exchequer. And of course, Alok Sharma continues as COP26 President.

