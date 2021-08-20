Snippets from UK: Britain's Selective Assurances to Anxious Afghans Don't Appear Promising

Political correctness in saving lives: The new British assurances on Afghans sound more and more selective by the day. The government says it will give settlement to 15,000 more Afghans, mostly women and members of the minorities. But what about the interpreters who worked with the British troops, mostly men? Their lives, livelihoods, in any case, are in imminent danger. All the while leaders in Britain say the most progressive-sounding things, with no word on implementation, with little logic in the intent. More and more the UK, like the US, sounds hopelessly cut off from the new realities of Afghanistan.

Unintelligent choices: The British intelligence failure on Afghanistan is just as glaringly obvious as that of the Americans. The CIA gave the last Afghan government 90 days; in the end, it took less than a week. The US President admitted they got that wrong. But no admission has come over British intelligence failures, always claimed to be stronger than others arising from claims of a historical connect. With the last government in Afghanistan went the credibility of the US and Britain.

UK, US losing face: The worst is yet to be if a new intelligence report given to the UN is correct, that the Taliban are stepping up the hunt for collaborators. If true, it could be just days before they are tracked, picked up, and punished. The human loss is unimaginable. But the further loss to the credibility of the UK and the US would last a long time. Who would support their forces in a foreign land in a hurry again — though neither seems headed for other lands in a military way for a long, long time.

Raab goes down the rabbit hole: The British indifference to the fate of Afghan interpreters who worked for UK troops became shockingly plain after it emerged that foreign secretary Dominic Raab refused to put a call through to his counterpart in Afghanistan on their behalf because he was busy vacationing. He left that to a junior. In the diplomatic world that clearly signals a lack of importance or urgency. Raab faces growing calls to resign over this. Understandably, he has refused to.

Priti Patel promises refuge to Afghan minorities: British Home Secretary Priti Patel’s assurance — though assurances from the UK government over Afghanistan sound far from reassuring these days — of offering shelter to minorities in Afghanistan could be potentially significant for a number of Christians, Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan. One British MO has produced a list of 249 Christians he says face execution. Documentation for Hindus and Sikhs is less precise. But Indian groups in the UK have begun to speak of dangers they may face.

