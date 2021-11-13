Snippets from UK: British MP Accused of Getting Palms Greased by Hand Sanitiser Firm

Dirty deed: A new corruption scandal shocks Britain every day now. The latest should please the Chinese. Iain Duncan Smith, MP and former Conservative party leader, was allegedly paid by a hand sanitising firm and then as MP on a parliamentary board he recommended decisions that benefited the firm. Iain Duncan Smith has been a strong critic of China and a firm supporter of India in relation to China.

Vaccine hesitancy: The new UK government order making jabs compulsory for National Health Service (NHS) staff is set to have a strong impact on many from a South Asian background. Vaccine hesitancy has been high among some groups of South Asians. Some eminent doctors from these groups have been roped in to send out promotional messages but to little effect. In some cases it is feared staff members may quit rather than take a jab.

Jabs for jobs: The difficulties will be more acute among care home workers, and those include a high number of Indians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis. Many of these jobs are contracted on daily terms, and it would be far easier for staff simply to refuse to turn up on their jobs. Staffing at care homes has been in crisis already, and the new requirement making jabs compulsory for care homes staff as well could plunge care for the elderly in a crisis.

Cancer study: A new study by King’s College London has shown the unexpected finding that people of Indian origin and of many other ethnicities have a better survival rate from brain tumour than do white British people. The study was based on more than 24,000 patients. The study found that people from the minorities were 30 per cent less likely to die within a year of diagnosis than white British people. Further studies are being conducted to determine the reasons for this.

Bright ideas: An investigation by National Geographic shows the extent to which India is stepping up reliance on solar energy. Small and scattered panels around the country are electrifying homes and businesses at record speed, even if this is not production that feeds into a grid. Getting solar into a grid is challenging, and that is a challenge India has taken on. But short of that, India’s non-grid advances in solar are already becoming transformative, National Geographic suggests.

