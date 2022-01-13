Snippets from UK: Brits Lose Covid Icebreaker as Govt Relaxes Testing Rules

Awkward pauses: A daily diet that Britain has lived on for two years is now finally over or at least less compulsively sought. How many cases yesterday? That’s where the daily question began, followed by discussions and interpretations mostly along the same lines. Now the government has ended the requirement to send Covid test results among those without symptoms to the government. Since that was always a very large number of the positive, figures would fail to be even as partially indicative as they were. India is still counting, and thankfully, mostly counting down.

Confusing count: The figures on Tuesday have been telling, however, and worrying. They indicate that 19,828 people are in hospital with Covid. And they counted 379 new deaths in a 24-hour period on Monday. The ray of hope here is that the hospitalisations figure indicates those who may have come in for something else and happen to have Covid. And they hold out the hope that it is not Covid that is behind a very large number of hospitalisations, and that it can be treated effectively within hospitals now.

Mallya’s thorny Rose: Every time word on Vijay Mallya seems to go quiet, a new case pops up, there are so many. The latest is the move by the Swiss UBS Bank to seize Mallya’s house, in the name of a company called Rose Capital, in London’s Regents Park. Mallya failed to pay a 20 million pounds mortgage loan on the property. A court ruling is due soon on whether Mallya will be evicted from that property.

A poor man’s tycoon: Mallya is meanwhile living, as he sees it, a poor life by his standards on an income allowed him by the courts of 18,300 pounds (18 lakh rupees) a week; so about 80,000 (80 lakh rupees) pounds a month. From that his lawyers had offered to plunge him into yet greater poverty by an offer of accepting no more than 30,000 pounds a month to live on. The courts have not enforced such discipline. So Mallya remains less poor than he might yet be.

Peer review: Demands have been raised by several MPs to strip Lord Nazir Ahmed of his peerage after he was convicted by a court of sexual assault on two children when he was a teenager in the 1970s. Nazir Ahmed quit the House of Lords after a committee recommended his removal on grounds of improper conduct with a woman. He has insisted on declaring himself a ‘lord’ nevertheless. He now faces a growing call for that prefix to be taken away.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.