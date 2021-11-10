Black spot: With an agreement — or the date for the lack of one — round the corner, India has appeared much the odd one out through the climate change conference. India refused to sign up for an agreement on coal. But it refused also to sign up to any commitments over deforestation. Meanwhile, a number of countries such as South Africa have been pledged financial commitments for stepping away from coal faster than it otherwise planned to. But nobody is talking about financial commitments to India along the lines it needs.

Off-target: If failure is the lack of a comprehensive and agreed global plan to tackle climate change, then the conference failed before it began. India only pledged itself to a 2070 target, a generation later than the 2050 target that conference leaders wanted. Through the negotiations, India is not any closer to signing up to anything more. But then nobody has signed up to the trillion dollars that India needs.

Unfair play: Azeem Rafiq, the Pakistan-born off-spinner who has played in an indifferent sort of way off and on for Yorkshire, has managed to leave more of a mark on the country, and on English cricket, than far more successful players ever could. He was called an offensively reduced word for ‘Pakistani’, and often. Rafiq dared to complain, and his complaint has shaken up the country cricket board, whose chief resigned, and the world of cricket in England. Everyone is reminded that offensive talk cannot continue under the supposed cover of banter.

UK corrects course: The addition of Covaxin to the UK’s list of approved vaccines following its WHO recognition ends an odd split among Indians travelling to Britain, between Covishield approved earlier, and Covaxin was not. But this goes further than travel and travellers. The UK has been remarkably quick to recognise what the WHO has recognised, that it had been far from a hurry to do earlier over Covishield. This is now an implicit acknowledgement that the UK got it wrong with its long delays previously. And it is a quick recognition of Indian science in devising and manufacturing this vaccine.

Covaxin vs Sinovac: The addition of China’s Sinovac along with the Indian Covaxin to the WHO list of approved vaccines promises to set off a healthy new competition between India and China over supplying effective and affordable vaccines to poor developing countries. A game of political influence over vaccination would be no doubt unfortunate but there is undeniable goodwill for a country that can save the poor, and on scale. The incidental political fallout is a rather helpful by-product.

