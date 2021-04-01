Snippets From UK: Controversial Race Report to India's Appeal Against Paying $1.2 Billion in Tax Case

Liberty Steel owner Sanjeev Gupta has come out fighting after the collapse of financial backer Greensill. Following that withdrawal, his group was said to have sought 170 million pounds from the UK government to keep his business afloat, over which the government had shown some dithering. But Gupta told BBC’s Today programme Thursday morning that his business is “not waiting for anybody” and that they are “doing what they can to help our business.” He said the global operations of the company are profitable, and they would refinance to “support our UK business also.”A new and increasingly more controversial inquiry by UK’s Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities finds that institutional racism no longer exists in Britain, though it stops short of saying that racism itself does not exist. In some fields such as education, it finds that the minorities are doing far better than their white peers. In education particularly, it finds that Indians, Bangladeshis and students from black African families far outperform white children. Among Indians, that pattern has long been a well-established one. Also, black children from African families have long done better than those from black families from the Caribbean. That pattern still leaves children from Pakistani families with some catching up to do. And the report does note, despite its denial of institutional racism, that at the top in just about every field, Britain is disproportionately white.India has petitioned a Dutch Court of Appeal against an arbitration tribunal verdict that the British firm Cairn Energy won in The Hague in December last year. That was a massive award worth 1.2 billion dollars, with another 500 million dollars awarded as interest and costs. India was asked to return what it was said to have seized through sales of shares and through dividends. Indian authorities say this was taken by way of capital gains tax owed following restructuring in 2006. Cairn has meanwhile begun preparations for lawsuits around the world in a bid to seize non-diplomatic assets held by the Indian government. India is, of course, hopeful that its case will be upheld now in the Court of Appeal. A push is being made now also for an out-of-court settlement.A finger injury suffered by England fast bowler Jofra Archer may well risk a million-dollar deal with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL if he cannot make a recovery in time. Archer suffered the injury while handling a fish tank ahead of the England tour. He cut his finger with a piece of glass. He has undergone surgery, and is now on a two-week rehabilitation course. The speed of recovery will now decide whether he can make it for the IPL season as agreed for this year.A relief to see leaders around the world write a joint letter proposing a global alliance against future pandemics, which they rightly say is a matter of when, not if. This is intended to lead to some sort of ‘United Nations against pandemics’. Such a development would place India right in the centre of this new global push, being the “Pharmacy of the World” as UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and others have called it. India can be sure to find a permanent seat on this one as it still seeks one on the other. And this one conceivably could prove a lot more effective than the political idea of the United Nations.