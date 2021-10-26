Snippets from UK: COP26 Chief Alok Sharma Tries To Paint Bright Picture of Dim Climate Plan Scenario

Broken promise: Odd how COP26 president Alok Sharma has sought to put a positive spin on the spectacular failure of the one specific promise that developed countries had made: a 100-billion dollar fund to help mitigation among developing countries. It was agreed in 2015 that this fund would be delivered by 2020. It wasn’t. Talk has shifted now to 2023. And Sharma says the new delivery plan “provides clarity, transparency and accountability”.

Young hotel tycoon drops dead 2 months after wedding: The death of 33-year-old Vivek Chadha who had strong links to the Conservative party leadership, just two months after his wedding, remains a mystery. He collapsed and died on Sunday after a visit to a nightclub. He owned the Nine Group, which has extensive ownership of hotels and property.

Implications of Afghan T20 win: Afghanistan’s win over poor Scotland in the World T20 tournament has left Scotland in near tears after their earlier win seemed to promise new advances for cricket in the Highlands where it has never been very popular. But Scotland’s loss could be Afghanistan’s gain politically. That win might just do its bit to win the Taliban over to a more friendly tolerance of sport.

Cloud over climate meet with ScotRail strike: All roads may soon lead to Glasgow for the green-minded. But all trains may not. ScotRail has picked the COP summit to plan a strike that would scupper a lot of plans around the climate meet. Glasgow has little room for an estimated 25,000 planning to turn up, most of them to demonstrate. They have taken accommodation in cities around, including Edinburgh. Without a train service, they may not get to Glasgow. Some leaders wouldn’t mind smaller demonstrations.

Trash talk: Glasgow may not be the place to be for the clean-minded either. Its refuse collectors have launched a strike demanding better pay and conditions. To make their point they have let rubbish pile up in the heart of the city. Some loyal Glaswegians have been clearing that up. But that still isn’t the picture of itself Scotland would have liked to showcase to the world.​

