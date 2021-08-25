Snippets from UK: Covid-19 Cases See Sharp Rise in Scotland; Tourism Hit in Britain

Covid Cases Rising in Scotland: Covid-19 cases have begun to rise sharply in Scotland, raising concerns about whether the post-lockdown honeymoon may be coming to an end. New cases in Scotland have more than doubled in the past week, first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced. That hits Scotland of course but also tourism. Many, not least Indians, have been booking their holidays to the UK following the end of the red listing for travel.

Cornwall Tourism Hit: The resurgence of Covid appears to have particularly hit Britain’s most favoured destinations for tourism. The other favourite destination hit along with Scotland is Cornwall in the southwest of England. Tourists have been advised to stay away from Cornwall as it now reports 770 cases per 100,000 population, twice the national average, and twice what it was a week ago. Covid-19 is now spreading across all of the UK. In all 174, deaths were reported Tuesday, the highest daily toll since March.

Virtual Visits to Pre-Partition Homes: Indians in Britain have shown a particular interest in virtual reality visits to pre-partition ancestral homes now in Pakistan. The virtual reality revisits are being arranged through Project Dastaan for people on both sides of the border. The bulk of migration to Britain from Punjab was from the Doaba region.

Record Illegal Migrations: A record number of 828 migrants crossed illegally into Britain on Saturday last week, arriving between them in 30 small boats. Another 193 were found and stopped by French authorities in ten boats. The UK government has been announcing tough steps against such migration, but the numbers have been rising. Almost 13,000 have crossed over in boats from France this year.

UK’s Vaccine Orders: Much of the world is still waiting to be vaccinated against Covid, but Britain has so far ordered 540 million doses for a population of 68 million, including, of course, a smaller population old enough to be vaccinated. The new total includes 35 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine due to be delivered next year. British leaders have delivered many speeches announcing the donation of vaccines to poor countries. Nine million doses have been donated so far.

