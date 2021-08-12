Snippets from UK: Covid Heads for Fever Pitch in Indian-dominated Parts of Britain

Virus rears up again: After a steady plateau that brought early confidence following the lifting of the lockdown, Covid cases have begun to rise again across Britain, and now in the Indian areas that had been reporting a lower than the national average over weeks now. The cases in these areas have now overtaken that average and are rising relatively fast in London, and much higher in the Midlands. But no one seems in a mood to give up on the freedoms that have come after that long lockdown.

The mystery of Moeen Ali: The Indian confrontation with Moeen Ali is as exciting as it is unpredictable. The last was in the Chennai Test when he hit 43 off 18 balls. And before that, did exceptionally well in the Test series in England in 2014 and 2018, which England won. But equally, if anyone can hit him out of a game, it is this Indian team. But either way no one can guess just what he may get up to, with both bat and ball.

Gurinder Chadha working on a mammoth project: Gurinder Chadha is back with plans for a new film, this one an animated musical in which an elephant aspires to become a Bollywood dancer. Sounds both unusual and predictable: Gurinder Chadha is particularly strong on Indian cliches. This time she’s putting two together. She is writing the film together with her husband Paul Mayeda Berges for their production company Bend It Networks. And guess where that name came from.

UK to play trade card in I-Day celebrations: The celebrations to mark the 75th year of Indian independence will kick off from Sunday, August 15, High Commissioner to London Gaitri Issar Kumar announced at a meeting with Indian journalists on Tuesday. The celebratory mood on the Indian side is understandable, but the UK is planning strong participation with an accent of the future, not of the past, of two democracies and trading nations working together.

Sizzling Syracuse outdoes Delhi’s hot quotient: has reason to tone down its annual complaints of a heatwave. It never did make it to 48.8 degrees, as Syracuse in Sicily did on Wednesday. The heatwave complaints, it seems, should have been muted far earlier because Athens held the previous record for Europe with 48 degrees recorded in 1977. No one is surprised that Sicilian authorities have issued a hot weather alert.

