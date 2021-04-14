Snippets from UK: Cricket Under Corona Cloud; Harrods Drops Ganesha Handbag

It comes as no surprise at all that the India A cricket tour of England has been postponed. Just when cases in India are skyrocketing, and cases in Britain plummeting, the ECB will want to limit on-field and in-stadium exchanges with India. Visiting teams do travel widely and come into a great deal of contact with diverse groups. And they would be followed by many at matches who may have visited India recently. The India tour of England in August and September stands – at present.The women’s test between India and England still stands, a four-day game is due to begin in Bristol on June 16. India and England last played a Test in 2014, that India won. Indian women have not played a Test for the last six years. The two teams will also play three T20 games and three ODIs – Covid permitting.Five senior British scientists will soon be visiting India under the Royal Society Yusuf Hamied visiting professorships. The awards have been set up by the Indian scientist and Cipla chairman Yousuf Hamied who has teamed up with the Royal Society. The visiting professorships instituted in 2017 seek to promote a two-way scientific exchange between India and Britain. That collaboration is due to be advanced by an agreement due to be signed during Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s expected visit to India later this month.Sixteen new colleges have been picked for receipt of additional grants from the UK government to boost their attractiveness to students, and particularly international students. The highest number of these come from India and China. That flow has been choked by Covid. But as Britain steps out of lockdown with the promise of near normalcy on the strength of mass vaccination, the universities are preparing to attract more international students. Which gives Indian students a smartened 16 additional institutions to pick from.Campaigns by Hindu groups for removal of publicly exhibited items they consider offensive continue. The latest move was to pressure Harrods in London to remove a leather bag designed to look like Ganesh. Hindu groups led by the UK chapter of Reach India objected to both the look on a designer bag and the fact that it was made of leather. The bag priced at 6,430 pounds has now been withdrawn from sale. Hawk-eyed Hindu groups remain on the watch.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here