Snippets from UK: Delegation From Gujarat Visits Britain to Promote Vibrant Gujarat in January

Vibrant Gujarat in January, 2022: Amidst mounting uncertainty over the future due to Omicron, a two-member team from the Gujarat government visited the UK earlier this week to promote interest, and investment, for the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat event to be held in Gandhinagar on January 10-12 next year. The delegation was led by Sonal Mishra, commissioner for the rural development department in the state government. The presentation included video projections on what the celebration might look like at the event.

Dholera Special Investment Region: A difference between interest and investment is always considerable, but it has been sadly so with the Gujarati community in Britain. They speak of Gujarat often, in Gujarati of course, and visit the state regularly. But a few have put their money where their words go. The presentation this year included information on new investment offers in the Dholera Special Investment Region, and in GIFT City. The offers look great, and there is much hope that they will invite more investment than have offers earlier.

British stamp at Vibrant Gujarat: The government of Gujarat found the sense to interact with the Gujarati community in Britain this time through the most effective possible ambassador to the community at large Kanti Nagda, who heads the Sangat Centre in north London where the meeting between the Gujarat officials and Gujarati businessmen in Britain was held. Nagda, together with Rohit Vadhwana from Indian High Commission, who himself is from Gujarat, put their resources together to press for a strong British stamp at Vibrant Gujarat next year, and for more to follow.

UK Speeds Up Third Dose Campaign: The emergence of the new Omicron variant has provided some justification in Britain, on the face of it, for hoarding vaccines rather than sharing it with those in need it around the world. The UK is now speeding up its third booster dose campaign, while millions around the world have not even had one dose. That does raise the question whether Omicron could have been prevented if more vaccination had taken place — using the hoarded vaccines — in Southern Africa and in other poor regions around the world.

Strike in Universities over Omicron: The precautions being sounded for tighter restraint in the face of the emerging variant of the virus have received some unexpected support from Indian and other students around Britain. Teachers have gone on strike at 58 universities for three days until Friday, which means they come back to work only next week. For reasons that were never anticipated, this offers protection against mingling on campuses over five critical days. Better safe than educated.

