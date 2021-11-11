Watered down: The draft climate change agreement released at the eleventh hour before the COP26 ends makes compromise inclusions that would please everyone in a token way but fail to address the real issues. Yes, everyone has agreed that coal should eventually be phased out, but no specifics on who will do what and by when. Yes, the developed world should do more by way of finance for a change towards green, but no commitments specifically on that either. That leaves room to work things out now only at the last minute.

Non-committal: Developing nations, with India in the lead, have hammered home the point that historically it is the richer nations that have led the emissions, and that they bear prime responsibility in cutting them down — and supporting others to do so. The conference is strong on agreement on principles without commitment to numbers. That principle was recognised back in the Kyoto Protocol in the 1990s. Nothing here to suggest even a decent fraction of the trillion dollars the Indian PM spoke of.

Malala-Asser marriage takes Pak media by surprise: Malala Yousafzai’s quiet announcement of her marriage at their family home in Birmingham had the Pakistan media in particular bewildered; no one seems to have had an idea this was coming. Malala married Asser Malik, a manager in Pakistan’s governing body for cricket. Her marriage comes nine years after she was shot in 2014 at age 15 by Taliban men for opposing their position on education for girls. At age 17, she became the youngest ever to win the Nobel Prize for Peace.

Cricket connection: Malala and Asser have been seen together publicly and often, though. They were together at the Lord’s cricket ground. Asser has the unusual position of General Manager High Performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board. Malala has an interest in cricket and not just as a fan. At the University of Oxford, she joined a cricket team.

Congratulations from PC: Among the first to congratulate Malala was Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who has worked together with Malala on social issues. “You are an absolute vision,” Priyanka Chopra wrote. “Wish you so much joy and happiness.” Congratulations poured in from leaders and celebrities from around the world.​

