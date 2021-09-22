Snippets from UK: EU Agency Behind Britain's Prickly Covishield Stance

Unlikely alliance: UK on Wednesday revised its travel advisory and included Covishield in its list of accepted vaccines but Indians will have to quarantine and get tested on arrival as Britain still does not accept CoWIN certificates. However, in the most unexpected way for Britain, and the most unpleasant for India, Britain aligned itself more with an EU institution than have many EU countries. The European Medicines Agency has not certified Covishield, but several EU countries have overridden that to accept it. But the UK aligned itself with the EU agency. India will have to take British claims of a split with the EU to build closer ties with other countries, India principal among them, with shovels of salt.

UK travellers get vaccine breather from US: The US that had been doing to the AstraZeneca vaccine what Britain is doing to India over Covishield, has changed course to accept AstraZeneca for vaccination for travel from the UK even if it does not itself administer it. Vaccinated travellers from the UK will be allowed into the US from November.

No answers: The European Medicines Agency has left a teasing half-statement over Covishield mid-air. It says Covishield is not covered automatically through its approval of AstraZeneca because a vaccine is a living biological substance and the tiniest changes in manufacturing conditions can change the vaccine. That implies that it does not consider the manufacturing conditions acceptable. But it does not say why not, and has not outright declared them unacceptable either. Many are waiting to hear more from the EMA on this.

A problem of plenty: One simple reason the UK has stopped administering Covishield is that it has a whole pile of vaccines in stock and on order. In fact, close to ten times what it needs. The UK has ordered 540 million doses, and for a population old enough to have it within a total population of under 70 million that’s about ten per individual. That makes Covishield and any need to import it from India now irrelevant to its needs.

Vaccine row bad for business: The UK government’s stance on Covishield and now CoWIN surely cannot last, not amidst the deafening uproar over this in India. The likely pointers are in the direction of recognition. Failing that a diplomatic and trade war could be round the corner.

