Snippets from UK: Fuel Crisis Sparks Chaos in Britain, Disrupts Long-standing Queue Culture

When the masks slip: The orderly queue was long a defining symbol of British discipline in public life. The present fuel crisis has smashed that symbol all over the place. Cars have been driven over pavements to nose in ahead of the other, drivers have come out and abused others. One pulled out a knife. Scuffles have broken out all over the place. One newspaper described the forecourts at fuel stations as the Wild West. Indians need hardly be defensive about short-cuts here and there.

Pak and Indian populations reach ‘parity’ in UK: An incidental statistic in the government reply to the debate in Kashmir in the UK parliament last week has raised some eyebrows. Until just a few years back the Indian population in the UK was estimated at 1.5 million, and the Pakistani 1.2 million. Minister Amanda Milling said the diaspora population of both is now about 1.6 million each. It’s a matter of time before Pakistanis move ahead.

Not thinking outside the bubble yet: The reduction in Covid cases in India and in any serious cases in the UK has not led to any flights out of the air bubble between the two countries yet. That bubble is due to last until October 31 now. Following that, scheduled commercial flights are likely to begin. As it stands, quarantining is in place since the UK still does not recognise the Indian vaccination certificate.

Abrdn PLC drops another chunk of HDFC shares: The company Abrdn PLC has sold another lot of its shares in the Indian life insurance firm HDFC. This sale was for 268 million pounds in cash. The company had earlier sold a 5.6 per cent stake in June last year. It says it will use the cash raised for general corporate purposes.

Boris may visit India in October: The Daily Mail reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to visit India in October. This has long been expected after two earlier visits this year had to be postponed. The visit is expected to form up progress on a trade agreement, and search for commitments from India ahead of the COP26 climate summit due in Glasgow from November 1.​

