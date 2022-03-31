Snippets from UK: GREAT Opportunities Still Beckon Indian Students to Britain

Knowledge that pays: The group Study International has quite helpfully listed a number of scholarships that Indian students can still apply for in the UK over the 2022-2023 academic year. These are the GREAT scholarships, and others at Cardiff, Goldsmith’s at the University of London, Aston University, Birmingham, and the Manchester Metropolitan University. The deadlines are around May and June, not that far off.

Charged up: Kaur Energy reports that Sungrow, a global inverter solution supplier for renewables, is on schedule to supply a 362 MW/391 MWh energy storage project to Statera Energy, for providing flexibility to the UK grid. The first phase of the project was grid-connected in Q1, 2022, while the rest will be brought online this year as well.

Vivek Agnihotri to address British MPs: Vivek Agnihotri, director of The Kashmir Files, is being invited to address British parliamentarians next month on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. “The Kashmir Files was made with the express purpose of taking the message of the Kashmir Pandits’ genocide to every corner of the world, I am glad we are getting there,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

‘Micro’ management: Carrying on with its innovative ways, Tata Steel has partnered with the University of South Wales to use micro bacteria to cut emissions at its steel plants. A pilot project has been set up at two furnaces in Tata Steel’s plant at Port Talbot in Wales. The project has some way to go yet, but early steps are said to have produced promising results.

A brush with Tipu: A painting showing Tipu Sultan’s victory over the British in the battle of Pollilur is being auctioned at Sotheby’s in London on Wednesday. It’s expected to sell for between five and eight crore rupees. The painting was made sometime between 1799 and 1820 by local people in Seringapatam. The painting has been drawn over ten sheets of paper and stands ten metres wide.

