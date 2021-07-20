Snippets from UK: Home Conditions for Team India in Sizzling England

Hot and unbothered: The cricket match against the County Select team got off to a start under very Indian conditions – Britain is sweltering in a heatwave. Temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 33 degrees. By Indian standards of a heatwave of 45 degrees and more, this must sound too mild to be considered one. But it sounds milder than it feels. However, the Indian team is more accustomed to such temperatures than are English players, which ought to make conditions of play easier for the visitors. They didn’t help India get a great start, though.

Shaifali the showstopper for The Hundred debut: All eyes are on Shaifali Verma as The Hundred gets under way on Wednesday. This is a new form of cricket shortened further from T20 into a 100-ball game. The Hundred includes both men’s and women’s games, but quite unexpectedly attention is focused on Verma after her stunning display in T20, where she has an incredible average of 145. She will be playing for the Birmingham Phoenix.

Britain gets down to post-Brexit business: Britain has launched a new public consultation to work out plans for fresh trade terms with developing nations; now that it is outside the European Union, it can steer its own course. The government says the move is aimed to frame “new trading rules that will help countries out of poverty – and help British businesses and consumers at the same time”. For anyone a little familiar with Britain, the aim is clearly the second of the declared objectives above the first. The initiative stands outside of talks under way to deliver a free trade agreement with India.

Not Clinton’s cup of tea: Newly declassified documents reveal that former US President Bill Clinton turned down an offer for tea with the Queen for an evening out at an Indian restaurant. This was during his visit to the UK when Tony Blair was prime minister, The Guardian reports. It was conveyed to the Palace that Clinton was very thankful for the invitation but wished to “decline politely”. Declining an invitation to tea with the Queen would be, to put it mildly, unusual.

Recommended For You

Britain wants Indian Ocean region shipshape: British naval presence in the Indian Ocean region is set to stay well after its present naval strike force led by the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth departs. Britain has announced that it will now permanently deploy at least two warships in the region. This follows a declared change in foreign policy that makes the Indo-Pacific region a top international priority for the UK.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here