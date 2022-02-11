Snippets from UK: How Thousands Were Thrown Out of Britain for Failing Fraudulent English Test

‘Con’ test: A BBC investigation has revealed that thousands of people have been removed from Britain on the grounds of a failed test in English that has been demonstrated to be fraudulent. The BBC investigation showed that the Home Office continued to deport people on the basis of a failed English test even after coming to know that serious concerns had been raised about the test, and flaws in its data exposed. BBC says more than 2,500 people were deported and at least 7,200 more were forced to leave Britain after ETS accused them of cheating in an exam it set and marked.

Broken English: The other side to the test, that few like to acknowledge, is that a fair number of native British people are certain to fail an English language test. Grammatical mistakes and other mistakes in language are so common even in universities that students are not penalised for them so long as it is considered that knowledge is fair and arguments are good. No one is yet proposing emptying out much of Britain of the British on the strength of failed proficiency in English.

Brexit effect: Without a doubt, the pre-Brexit influx of Europeans, particularly from Eastern Europe, had created difficulties for others wishing to communicate to them, and to understand what they said or wrote. But yet they had the free right to live and work as citizens of the European Union. With Britain now out of the EU, most of them are gone, and their English language problems with them. Indians could fill those gaps left behind very well, but there is strong political resistance to opening up to substantial migration from India.

Rough road: Now that people traffic is picking up past what is looking like the last of the viral pandemic, new concerns are being raised about delays, border checks, and rising prices as a result of Brexit. A report from the Public Accounts Committee has warned that people traffic could grind to a halt, and goods traffic could run into further and costlier delays as border checks cope to meet more normal flows of people and goods. The benefits of Brexit continue to be awaited.

Leicester looks back at Lata: Together with Indians around Britain in their own way, Indians in Leicester, about 100 miles north of London, have been finding their own ways of paying tributes to Lata Mangeshkar. Video clips from her concert at the De Montfort campus in the seventies have been played repeatedly only on local radio and television channels, and many who knew her personally have been interviewed to share their experiences of knowing the legend.

