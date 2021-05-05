Snippets from UK: India and Britain Ink Migration Deal; UK May Get 'Outsourced' IT Jobs

Jaishankar and Patel Sign Migration Pact, But There’s Fine Print: Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar has signed a Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement with British Home Secretary Priti Patel at a meeting during Jaishankar’s current visit to the UK. Jaishankar later tweeted: “A fruitful meeting this morning with Home Secretary Priti Patel. Signed the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement that would facilitate legal travel and encourage talent flows.” The keyword here appears to be “legal". The flipside of the agreement is the tricky bit – Britain has sought Indian assistance in removing large numbers of illegal migrants from India. Determining who they are, and then deporting them will be a challenge.

Britain Flaunts Trade Deal with India as Brexit Success: The billion-pound deal announced by the prime ministers of Britain and India is being held up as a Brexit success in Britain. Trade Secretary Liz Truss told LBC Radio in London that the deal could not have been agreed had Britain still been a member of the European Union. Leaving the EU, she said, has made Britain “more flexible and nimble”. An India deal has long been heralded as the way for the UK to go once freed from the EU. The agreement now is a strong political message across Britain going beyond its business dimensions – it is being offered as evidence already of the success of Brexit.

Trade Pact Means More Jobs for UK: The new billion pound deal between India and Britain will have effects on several fronts. Among these is the creation of an expected 2,000 jobs in Britain by India-based IT companies Infosys and HCL Technologies. MPhasis, Wipro and Mastek are also due to create new jobs within the agreed investment. These will be among an expected 6,500 new jobs to be created around the UK under an agreed 533 million pounds of new Indian investment in Britain over the next three years.

‘Nursing’ the NHS Back to Health: Indian nurses working in Britain have been facing an alternating on and off policy for some years now. The agreement reached this week between India and the UK suggests a switch to the green light again. The deal agreed between the two prime ministers includes a facility to provide more training and then jobs for Indian nurses in Britain’s National Health Service. That measure comes amid reports of growing dissatisfaction among medical staff working in Britain; a significant number wants to leave. Britain is running short of both nurses and doctors. The agreement should help fill the gap in Britain, and bring some sought-after jobs in the UK for Indian nurses.

More Oxygen Concentrators May Give India a Breather: New efforts are on to raise funds to support India through the crisis concentrate on oxygen concentrators. These are devices that use oxygen in the air to give a patient boosted supply rather than the more conventional use of oxygen cylinders. The concentrators can, however, only boost oxygen up to a limited level, and are recommended for home use in relatively mild cases; they are not always a substitute for hospital-level oxygen supply. Of those in supply, the low-flow concentrator costs about 600 dollars, and a high-flow concentrator about 1,000 dollars. Several Indian community organisations have between them raised a few million dollars already. Others are looking for ways to send concentrators to their families as a standby if not for immediate need.

