Snippets from UK: India Beats Out Other Contenders in Numbers Game to Bag IAEA Auditor Job

Predictable win: This is one Indian victory that should surprise no one. India beat the UK, Germany, Russia, Turkey and others, in getting appointed as external auditor to the International Atomic Energy Agency. India’s Comptroller and Auditor General will now be the external auditor. Not many can beat India at such numbers games.

Fintech focus: A number of British companies have sent strong representation to the Global Fintech Fest (September 28 to 30). The companies have been promised strong government support: the sector has been highlighted as a priority area of cooperation between India and the UK. Companies from more than 100 countries are due to participate.

Weekend getaway: They are not travelling to one another’s countries as much as they could but the British and Indians are preferring similar holidaying patterns: short weekend breaks within the country. The popular destinations in India are Jaipur and Goa, and in the UK, London and Bath. The first of these is not surprising. Now that many Londoners have left Central London, it’s now that much easier to get around.

Pressure on Priti Patel: The dismissal of a request by the Indian government for the extradition of three Sikhs wanted in a murder case in India has led to new pressures against Home Secretary Priti Patel. The Indian case was dismissed at the Westminster court for lack of evidence. Now a public petition has been launched against Priti Patel for certifying the extradition earlier.

Extra Test next year to make up for Old Trafford: So in place of the abandoned fifth Test, England and India are due to play one Test match in England in the summer of next year. The match has been arranged mainly to make up for the ECB’s financial losses after the cancellation of the Old Trafford Test in the series this summer.​

