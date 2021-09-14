Snippets from UK: India-Britain Trade Talks Lead to Agreement—on More Talks

Much talk, little action: The meeting between commerce minister Piyush Goyal and Britain’s international trade secretary produced the usual verbiage that sounded hope but that in effect admitted that nothing specific had been agreed. “They discussed the findings from the consultation and agreed on the steps to get ready to launch negotiations later this year — including the start of a series of trade working groups from September,” the UK government announced. So, more talk while we wait for more trade.

British media targets IPL over Manchester Test fiasco: A view persists in England that the Indian team abandoned the fifth Test because of upcoming commitments in the IPL. As sober a publication as the Financial Times has hinted at that. It’s pointed out that the Indian team withdrew even though not a single player tested Covid positive. BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly denies that IPL was a factor, but that denial has not convinced many.

Earning through learning is UK’s new plan: Britain is pushing this year to make its educational offers spin money both ways—through importing students and exporting universities. The inward business is booming on the strength of post-study work visas. Now the export market is set to climb steadily above the 23.5 billion pounds it earned in 2018 through outreach teaching. Britain certainly is trading successfully in knowledge. India is a prime target.

Big deal for Wipro: Wipro has won a new 44.5 million dollar deal with the National Grid in the UK. It will upgrade the Grid’s data centres to build a new hybrid cloud infrastructure. The deal is intended to provide “next generation capabilities in data centre, networks, and improve the operating model."

Nursing the job market back to health: Gloucestershire county has recruited 40 foreign nurses, mostly from India and the Philippines to make up for shortages. That’s a small number for a national health service that is about 40,000 nurses short. But the recruitment is a signpost for many more jobs opening up for Indian nurses in Britain.

