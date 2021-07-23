Snippets from UK: India Likely to Make a Push to Catch Fleet-footed Fugitives Mallya, Nirav

Foreign secretaries expected to talk about Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi: Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla will be in London on Friday and Saturday this week for talks with his opposite number on bilateral relations. Afghanistan is certain to be on the agenda given the developments there. But a more immediate issue is certain to be the extradition of Vijay Mallya and now Nirav Modi, in the face of developments suggesting that their return is not quite turning out to be as India has expected.

Indian bowlers fail to impress: With a century by Rahul and two fifties from Jadeja, the signs from the three-day match against the County Select team are not bad for the batting. It’s the Indian bowling that inspires a lot less confidence. It was given a quick crack after the declaration but failed to impress. The three-day game was a last-minute test for the Test series coming up. If this is anything to go by, it looks like Advantage England ahead.

Second-string English side beats Pak with ease: The England ODI win over Pakistan on Thursday proved one of the most remarkable ever. Not because England won by nine wickets, but it was the victory by an England team stitched together at the last minute after the original team had to go into isolation. The England team included five newcomers, whose names captain Ben Stokes forgot. The England team had 124 caps between them, including 98 for Stokes. Pakistan were all out for 141, England got there in 21.5 overs, and Stokes did not need to come in to bat.

The Hundred gets a rousing welcome: The Hundred cricket league, where each side bowls up to 100 balls, could hardly have got off to a more auspicious start. Almost two million watched the opening women’s match between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals, which the former won. But the viewing figures broke all records for watching women’s cricket. More than 7,000 turned up for the game at The Oval. The Hundred looks set to edge away T20.

Indian women star in The Hundred league: Harmanpreet Kaur playing for Manchester Originals did well to score 29 in the opening The Hundred game, even though her team lost. Now to look out for Shaifali Verma playing for Birmingham Phoenix against Southern Brave on Friday. She will have fellow India player Deepti Sharma playing for London Spirit on the opposite side. Shaifali’s fellow opener for India, Smriti Mandhana, will soon take the field for Southern Brave.

