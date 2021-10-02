Snippets from UK: Indian-origin Owner of London Petrol Station Assaulted as Fuel Crisis Anger Explodes

Burning issue: This was coming. Nerali Patel who runs a petrol station in north London was viciously abused and beaten up by a man who was impatient as he could not get fuel. He flung her on the ground, and CCTV footage showed her head bouncing off the floor. She was first hit with a petrol nozzle. No arrest was immediately made.

Dark times: The nights have become scary for Indians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis who do night duties at fuel stations. Night duties are undertaken almost entirely by minority staff; native British people rarely work nights or weekends. The growing impatience over fuel shortages has put them at the receiving end of constant abuse, and, on occasions, assault.

Teaming up: Joint research by British and Indian institutions is finding new success in a number of fields, according to a study by the UK government. The report analyses bilateral research and innovation projects and provides evidence of scholarly, economic and societal impact. UK and Indian partners have co-invested over £330 million in joint programmes, which the report shows has generated more than £450 million in further funding, from public bodies, non-profit organisations and commercial entities. That, the UK says, attests to the relevance of these projects.

A fresh chapter: The UK’s Wellington College is to open new schools in India, starting with one in Pune. The school group is a subsidiary of Wellington College boarding school in Berkshire in the UK. it has partnered with India’s Unison Group. The Pune Wellington College operation will begin in 2023 as a co-educational day and boarding school from the ages of two to 18.

All charged up: BP PLC announced on Thursday that it has invested $13 million in BluSmart, an Indian electric-vehicle ride hailing and charging start-up. The British energy company said the investment led to a $25 million Series A financing round, which also saw support from Mayfield India Fund, 9Unicorns and Sarvam Partners. According to its statement, BluSmart will use the money to expand its fleet of EVs and charging stations to five additional Indian cities in the next two years.​

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.