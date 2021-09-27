Snippets from UK: Indian Women Set To Make a Splash in Big Bash League

Big hits: The English cricket summer has proved a lucky launchpad for Indian women players Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma who have signed up for Sydney Thunder in the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia along with Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav who have signed up with Sydney Sixers. The Australian T20 tournament is due to kick off next month.

Thought for food: The traditional Wrexham food festival in Britain held over the weekend was strong in Indian flavours. Perhaps the slight name change helped in some way: the name Wrexham Feast in North Wales could even have been Wrexham East. Some sponsors have promised more Indian drinks and music for the next season.

Italy’s nod for Covishield: Amidst the Indian struggle to have Covishield recognised as only another name for the AstraZeneca vaccine, Italy has become the 19th EU country to recognise the vaccine. The Indian embassy in Rome tweeted happily that Indian vaccine cardholders are now eligible for the EU Green Pass.

Suspense over CoWIN: This week will test whether the proposed update on CoWIN vaccination certificates to record the full date of birth persuades the UK government to accept the amended certificate. At present, the certificates mention only age. If acceptable to the UK, Indian travellers could apply for amended certificates to travel there without a need to quarantine.

The hole story: A Corbusier-designed manhole cover from Chandigarh has been auctioned in London for more than 10 lakh rupees, The Tribune reports. It says Ajay Jagga, a member of the city’s Heritage Items Protection Cell has written a complaint to Britain’s Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, and demanded an inquiry on how the previous manhole cover got to London.

