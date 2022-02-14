Snippets from UK: India's Changed Stance on Promising Nuclear Energy Project Causes Con'fusion'

Losing energy: The success in a nuclear fusion experiment in Britain is a warning sign to India. India has joined the bold International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project in France along with the US, Russia, China, the EU, South Korea, and Japan. But it is falling behind in its committed payments, threatening its place that would otherwise give it 100 per cent of intellectual property rights. And that could threaten the biggest promise in the creation of energy, through miniature suns.

Risky move: Britain is saying goodbye officially to Covid as soon as in a couple of weeks. The date for ending isolation after a positive test is being brought forward from the earlier March 24. But the medical jury on this move is out. If it works, it would be bold and progressive; if not, it could be dangerous. Clearly, Prime Minister Johnson is feeling the pressure to announce populist decisions.

Left behind: The British decision, together with that by Americans, to cut loose out of Afghanistan without ensuring the safety, the safe exit that is, of Afghans who had worked for them is surfacing increasingly as lethal. Several instances of reprisal killings have been reported. And now a BBC investigation shows that several women who had joined protests against the Taliban have been reported missing, a claim the Taliban deny.

Being cooperative: The Co-Op News reports that India’s Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) will help to set up two cooperatives with funding from retail co-ops in the UK. The Ahmedabad-based SEWA will deliver a two-year incubator programme to support the development of a media cooperative and a research cooperative. The first co-op will enable young women to build capacity in media, journalism, graphic design, photography, and new media while the second will focus on research, conducting surveys, focus group discussion and report writing.

Zooming ahead: The US-born Atharva Desai, a Young Racing Driver Academy (YRDA) race car driver currently a student at Oxford University, is being tested by Arden Motorsports Team. He’s been offered the chance to drive their official Formula car. Atharva, a Bachelor of Engineering (Motorsport Technology) student has moved on fast from go-kart to Formula-3 specification cars.

