Snippets from UK: INS Tabar to Skipper India's Independence Day Celebrations in Britain

A watertight event: It’s both unusual and befitting that India’s Independence Day will be celebrated in the UK onboard INS Tabar that is currently docked at Portsmouth harbour. The naval ship has been warmly welcomed en route to Portsmouth, not least in Norway. The ship is of course doing more than hosting parties, it is engaged in naval exercises with the Royal Navy.

Pak wants to exit UK red list like India: This was coming, a strong protest from Pakistan over being kept on the red list for travel while India is off, when Pakistan is reporting far fewer cases than India still. Shireen Mazari, minister for human rights, called the decision “ridiculous”. The UK government, she said, is “dominated by Indophiles” and had therefore removed India from the red list despite “disastrous” handling of the pandemic that was “globally documented”. Opposition MPs have raised this issue as well. That decision on Pakistan is now under rapid review.

India and England battle batting worries: The second Test begins Thursday on the most prestigious cricket ground there is, at Lord’s, with both sides more worried than confident. Particularly over the batting. India’s top order is looking rather brittle. Nor are England’s batsmen confident. Fans are going to crowd Lord’s to capacity. Indian fans, which means most spectators at the ground, are particularly worried over Kohli, the one they would usually worry least over.

Jihadi chant on radio leads to censure: It takes some confidence, if you’d call it that, to broadcast a chant found to be jihadi and a call to rise that’s being considered a call to terrorism. A local radio station in Sheffield has now been censured for the broadcast by the media watchdog Ofcom. The watchdog found the radio station had broadcast the “Nasheed” chant twice in 2020 that Ofcom said included content likely to “encourage or incite the commission of crime or lead to disorder”. The Pakistan Muslim Centre that has the licence for the radio station said it “apologises wholeheartedly”.

Second thoughts about third jab: The UK government’s strongest partner in the Covid vaccination drive has now criticised the government’s decision to offer third jabs to the vulnerable. Andrew Pollard, who heads the Oxford Vaccine Group, says new jabs need to “go where they can have the greatest impact”, which he said must be in poor countries. Britain has no need to worry, he said. He spoke the day it was announced that 75 per cent of British adults are now double-jabbed.

