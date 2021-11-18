Snippets from UK: Is Nawaz Sharif Set To Move from London 'Hydeout' to Pak's Hot Seat?

Change on the cards: There’s a simple reason that the Pakistani military leadership is in intense conversation currently with Nawaz Sharif. It’s because it was never the case that he was prime minister and then ex-prime minister; he was prime minister and then prime minister-in-waiting. And thanks primarily to the military, though he has always been popular, and is more so now given that Imran Khan is the way he is. But it’s not final yet that Nawaz Sharif’s wait is over.

Neighbourhood of the who’s who: When you live where Nawaz Sharif does on Park Lane in London facing Hyde Park, neighbourly relations are not as they might be for plain folk like us. Sharif’s next-door neighbour is Shah Rukh Khan. Both have had difficulties over their sons. But no one has seen them on their common street crying over one another’s shoulders. But more than their sons and their troubles, they have a street address and its style in common. Not many in the world have an address as fancy as theirs.

Another on the way: A third Indian neighbour, believed to be a top Indian film producer, is moving into the same street. His house, his mansion that is, is being refurbished. The street is a few minutes walk from Grosvenor Square that has been taken up entirely by Indian billionaires. The area has become a seriously upmarket Southall.

Racism in cricket: In devastating testimony to a parliamentary committee, Pakistan-born Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Radia says institutional racism is pervasive in English cricket. This racism he says ruined his career. Allegations and confessions are now arising all over with a leading cricket manager in Essex also resigning. So far the occasional presence of some non-white players has obscured the wider racism around them.

Engineer’s perspective: The allegations have found a sympathetic chord in the former Indian batsman and wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer, who has said often that racism is rife in the world of cricket in Lancashire. He made it clear, though, that Lancashire who he played for were good to him. But he obviously speaks from experience, he has now known several non-white cricketers in England over a couple of generations and more. Rafiq’s testimony has shaken the white managers of the game, and brought the extent of the problem home.

