Snippets from UK: Latest Migrant Tragedy Underscores Perils of Illegal Immigration

A risk too great: The latest migrant tragedy in the English Channel, and it is the biggest yet, appears to be largely among migrants from the Middle East and Africa. It follows the 39 deaths in a container truck in October 2019 that included people mostly from Vietnam. But this is a long list of tragedies that has included Indians too, trying to get smuggled in by lorry, on railway freight and in small boats. The tragedy sends out a message that such crossings are not worth the risk, there’s no great wealth and comfort waiting if anyone does cross over, successfully as they like to think.

Why UK needs migrants: Seeing perhaps that life in Britain is not quite rosy as imagined, the legal migration to Britain has collapsed. In 2020, the UK saw 34,000 more arrivals than departures, a sharp fall from the 271,000 more in 2019. Clearly, Covid and Brexit were factors in that fall. Britain’s win over cutting migration, long promised by politicians, is dubious. Britain is seeing a crisis in running vital services without enough migrants, all the way from medical services to vital deliveries.

Mutant problem: This is one kind of travel no one wanted to see— a mutation of the virus in the UK called AY.4.2 has been found in India. The mutation is believed to be somewhat more contagious but not necessarily more dangerous. But given the large numbers of the unvaccinated in India, this could be worrying. The new mutation has been found in very low numbers. But we’ve all heard that about the virus at some stage everywhere, and saw what came next. A third wave of the virus can by no means be ruled out in India.

Temple run: The Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden in London already is an iconic landmark, other than being a place of worship. Just about every leader has visited the temple, to place it firmly on the political map. It has greatly raised the profile of Hindus in Britain. Now a new BAPS Swaminarayan mandir is coming up in Birmingham. The Midlands will see its icon fully established early next year. But it is drawing a large number of visitors already.

Bina Mehta to continue as KPMG Chair: Bina Mehta’s term as Chair of KPMG UK has been extended by two years. That move brings firm recognition both for women and for Indians. She had been appointed non-executive chair in February of this year for 12 months. Indian women are a more familiar sight at the top of corporate ladders in the US than in the UK. Bina Mehta’s position is more than symbolic, she has worked with KPMG for more than three decades, and it’s her excellence that pushed her to the top, and is keeping her there.

