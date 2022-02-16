Snippets from UK: London Mayor Caught in A Nightmare after Pushing Out Top Cop

Sadiq Khan forces out Cressida Dick: London mayor Sadiq Khan is locked in a confrontation with the entire London police force after he forced out police chief Cressida Dick from her job. She had to quit after he told her he had no confidence in her. Now the Metropolitan Police Federation says it has “no faith” in the Mayor. And it claims to speak of the entire force of 30,000 policemen in London. The confrontation is unprecedented.

Policing the police: The police have been facing charges of widespread racism within the ranks that the police leadership has failed to check. That was the given reason for practically sacking Cressida Dick. Now the police find themselves in the position of a Pakistani sacking their chief, and all of them answerable to their ultimate Indian boss, Home Secretary Priti Patel. Quite a reminder of the heart of the problem.

Charles and his ‘mehbooba’: It’s a matter of some relief that Prince Charles has picked up a smattering of Urdu tradition without getting immersed in the Bollywood tradition. So it was a poetic touch for him to speak of Camilla as “my mehbooba” at a dinner of the British Asian Trust. Thankfully innocent of any suggestions of “mehbooba, mehbooba” from Sholay.

Sunak’s better half: The dinner brought a rare public viewing of Akshata Murthy, wife of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. She still does use the name Murthy after her father Narayan Murthy, in India as illustrious as her husband is in Britain. She appeared in a long silver gown perhaps more elegant if less eventful than the colourful Indian dress of Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Questions for Boris: Downing Street has confirmed that the police have sent Prime Minister Boris Johnson a long questionnaire to fill out about his attendance of events at Downing Street through the lockdown. He has been instructed to answer the questions honestly. Two courses are now open: the police find no evidence that he broke any rules, or that they do, and then serve him a fixed penalty notice. The further question in the event of the latter would be if he therefore should resign, or just pay the fine for an offence and be done with it. The latter of these two options would be most unusual.

