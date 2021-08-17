Snippets from UK: Lord's Win Switches On Indian Fans, More Buzz Likely at Headingley

Loud and clear: After all the doubts and uncertainties through the previous Test, and the latest one, the win at Lord’s was a dream come true for Indian fans. And it was mostly Indian fans in presence at Lord’s, or so it seemed, because Indians find a way of being seen and heard more than most people. The English fans are a quieter lot, and to the joy of Indians at Lord’s, they became in the end a quietened lot.

Proudly failing the Tebbit test: And what is the Tebbit test? It was a simple test set up years back by the Conservative leader Norman Tebbit. He argued that migrants who settled in Britain and took up British citizenship must then support the England team and not the team of their country of origin. A perfectly sound argument. An answer to it came in a banner some Indian fans brandished at Lord’s many years back now. The banner read: “We have failed the Tebbit test and we’re proud of it.” So has just about everyone of Indian origin in Britain since then.

Bharat Army comes out with all guns blazing: One outcome of the magical fifth day at Lord’s was that the Bharat Army has found its voice, and its drums. The rain first and then the result dampened the army at the New Zealand game in Southampton. The Indian show in the first Test was unconvincing. The Bharat Army began clearing its throat on the first day of the Lord’s Test to finally let go in the last hour on the fifth day. We shall hear from them now louder than before at Headingley.

Swift Taliban takeover stumps Britain: The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, faster than anticipated as the US President conceded in a polite understatement could turn into a death sentence for thousands of Afghans who had worked with the British forces. British ministers hummed and hawed in the face of demands for more and faster repatriation of interpreters to Britain. Before anyone knew it, it became too late.

Desultory discussion: The British Parliament has been reconvened for a day on Wednesday this week to discuss the Afghan situation. Why bother? It matters little now what any MP thinks or says. And what could the British government do now but make statements to justify itself, and to make calls for this and that. Who’s listening to the British? Not the Taliban, to be sure.​

