Snippets from UK: Mallya's Team to Go Back to Court; Covid Numbers Dip

Banks vs Vijay Mallya: So the consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India have won their case at last – Vijay Mallya has been declared bankrupt. That means the banks can now go after his assets, acting through the courts of course. Mallya fought tooth and nail to avoid this. To the extent that his lawyer Philip Marshall accused the judge of “pre-judging” the issue after he read out his order. That order has now taken effect. The judge refused to stay the order to allow an appeal against it. Mallya’s legal team has announced plans to go back to the court to seek leave to appeal. That does not stop it from taking effect here and now.

UK Covid Numbers Dip: The number of Covid cases in Britain was down Tuesday for a sixth successive day. That’s good news for the UK and for India. It shows that the AstraZeneca vaccine which is being given out as Covishield in India is working quite effectively in preventing cases and in any case preventing the seriousness of cases. India has been seeing that too and there is stronger hope now that there will be no further Covid wave now in either country or indeed any other.

Navies Gather in the Indian Ocean: The Indian Ocean is suddenly popular. Britain’s naval fleet, the Carrier Strike Group, is there now. As is the US Navy, and the Chinese of course, though not the way others seem to want them around. But now holidaymakers are following in more innocent ventures. The travel firm Kuoni has added new resorts in the Maldives, and in Sri Lanka. Surely Kerala can’t be far behind. At the back of the backwaters, there is the Indian Ocean in case no one noticed.

Glasgow Climate Meet: Coal and action on climate change don’t go together, that much has been pretty plain for a while. But Britain’s minister Alok Sharma who will lead the Glasgow COP26 meeting has said that many countries were not “close enough” over needed steps. He spoke particularly of coal, and without naming it, he was necessarily speaking particularly of India. Prime Minister Modi is due to be at CoP26, after promising agreements arose between him and Prime Minister Boris Johnson over climate change through the G7 summit. But the Glasgow meeting will get into the nitty-gritty, and particularly the gritty. That’s when differences with India may well surface.​

