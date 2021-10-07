Snippets from UK: Meaning of Misogyny Lost on Dominic Raab

Not a man of words: And so now it turns out that the man who is deputy prime minister of Britain, Dominic Raab, does not know the meaning of a simple word ‘misogyny’ that the dictionary describes simply as male prejudice against women. Raab said at the party conference he opposes misogyny, whether among men against women or women against men. Confronted with the meaning, he fumbled rather obviously.

Conviction in football racism case: One man has been convicted of posting racist posts against the three England footballers who failed to score penalties in the Euro final against Italy. The man, a 50-year-old plasterer, has been sentenced to 50 days imprisonment to take effect after a year. He will also have to do 200 hours of community service. His defence was that he posted the remarks after imbibing 15 cans of beer.

Boris may find love from Indians online: The Conservative Friends of India group that failed to make any impact at the annual conference of the party in Manchester might find better luck if it were to move online. At the virtual level exchanges between India and the UK seem to progress smoothly enough. Now the quarantining both ways has both countries bristling. Boris Johnson would be well advised to keep matters online, he might find a less than warm reception if he were to visit India currently.

Brits can travel to Bangladesh again: The UK government has now lifted its advisory against visiting Bangladesh, among 32 countries freed from such restrictions. More easing of travel is due to be announced later on Thursday, and everyone is looking for a change in relation to India, though the changes may take place only for the red list, under which quarantining must come at a government-designated hotel. India was taken off the red list earlier.

Brazil opens up to visitors from India and UK: It emerges that a new destination where Indians and the British can meet freely is Brazil. It has now allowed British and Indian nationals to fly in without quarantining, and without any vaccination certificate at all. A current negative Covid result is good enough. In rather different ways, neither the Brazilians nor the British want to look at the Indian certificate.​

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.