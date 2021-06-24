Snippets from UK: Merkel Gives Moderna a Shot after First Jab of AstraZeneca

Merkel mixes it up: German Chancellor Angela Merkel has switched vaccines dramatically and publicly. She had had a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine in April but for the second she chose to get a shot of Moderna. AstraZeneca, the favoured vaccine in India, has had a mixed history in Germany. It was banned for a period in March, and then recommended for those above 60. But it is far less popular in Germany than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Merkel’s second choice underlines that preference very clearly.

Cricketer hits a six, his car ‘retires hurt’: Away from the Test match in Southampton, local cricketer Asif Ali had a day of mixed joy playing for the Illingworth St Mary’s Cricket Club in Halifax. He hit a huge six, saw the ball sail over the ropes but only to smash the back windowpane of his own car. After a moment of exultation, he ducked in a dramatic show of grief. But Asaf Ali found reason to smile again. The chairman of his club agreed to pay for the repairs.

Quite a stretch: Now that Yoga Day had to go online this year, it’s become Yoga Week. The Indian High Commission has organised a series of seminars and demonstrations running through the week. Following the official celebrations on Monday that featured High Commissioner Gayatri Kumar and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, yoga teachers and practitioners all the way from India, Europe and the US joined in a series of talks on the benefits of yoga. Not all of the yoga was virtual: videos on yoga were displayed at several public sites in London and Birmingham.

Pride Month at London Indian Film Festival: The summer has brought another edition of the London Indian Film Festival, with limited viewing of course. The festival is celebrating Pride Month with a number of LGBTQ films. The screenings are being followed by live panel discussions organised by the Gay Indian Network London. The festival this year has also included a theme-dressed gathering at the British Film Institute.

Search on for killers of Pakistani girl: A manhunt has been launched in Italy over the killing of an 18-year-old Pakistani girl. She is believed to have been strangled to death in a case of ‘honour killing’. The police say that a number of her relatives conspired to kill her and then fled the country. One of them was caught in France and extradited to Italy. The girl is reported to have had a boyfriend in Italy, and had refused to marry someone their parents had picked in Pakistan. She is said to have warned her boyfriend that her family was planning to kill her.

