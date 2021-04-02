Snippets From UK: ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ Added to Curriculum, London Temple Becomes Vaccine Centre

The hit Bollywood item number ‘Munni badnaam hui’ will now be studied in British schools along with AR Rahman’s ‘Jai Ho’ from Slumdog Millionaire, as Indian music will now find a place in the curriculum alongside the likes of Mozart and The Beatles. The music education guide also includes classical hits like those of Kishori Amonkar, and others rendering ragas like Desh. Raga Desh has been included because some groups have already developed learning tools around it. Bhangra hits by some British groups have also made it into the curriculum. The inclusion comes through a new push to teach British children about the great music composers of the world.Germany’s keenness to roll out the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine is further good news for India as Dr Reddy’s Lab and other Indian companies are set to manufacture the Covid-19 shot. A rollout in Germany will depend on a decision by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Once that approval comes, Indian-made Sputnik V shots would go beyond Germany across all of the European Union. Given the slow pace of vaccination in Europe, clearance and supply are expected soon.The Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Kingsbury in North London has emerged as an unlikely centre for fighting Covid-19. The temple has become a vibrant centre for mass vaccination. It was picked after reports of some early hesitation among the Indian community in Britain over vaccination. Coming at a Mandir, the vaccination was accepted by many enthusiastically as a ‘form of prasad’. This week, Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer visited the temple to offer prayers and to thank the temple for its efforts over vaccination.One unlikely and unintended beneficiary of Covid has been the annual British Kebab Awards. This year, a record 350 entries have made it to the long list. It may be easy to see why kebabs have been a winner in the pandemic. In a year when restaurants were mostly closed, and takeaways open, the kebab was a natural winner as something deliciously Indian to carry away and tuck into on the street or in a car, the new eating out places that Britain has discovered. The winner is due to taste success at the final awards night on October 26.The shocking kidnap and murder of marketing executive Sarah Everard in London has set off a flood of concerns about policing. It has now been found that the police acted appropriately and with due restraint faced with a challenging situation at the vigil. The finding indicates the limits to horrors that some photographs may suggest. Particularly in this case of a screaming woman held to the ground by police officers. The picture it was found did not quite tell the story. London police chief Cressida Dick had dismissed condemnation of police actions at the vigil as “armchair” criticism. In the thick of policing, it was acknowledged, not every policeman or policewoman can do what is ideal by the rule book.