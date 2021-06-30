Snippets from UK: Nirav Modi Takes Lengthy Legal Route to Keep Distance from Extradition

Nirav Modi goes the Mallya way: Nirav Modi is following in the footsteps of Vijay Mallya quite precisely in the legal sense. After losing his case to resist extradition, Nirav Modi appealed to the High Court, which rejected his written submissions last week. So on Tuesday, the fifth of five days he had to seek an oral hearing, Nirav Modi has accordingly made that move. Mallya had made these moves earlier. Now Nirav Modi’s application to be granted an oral hearing will be heard on July 21. If on that date he is granted an oral hearing, a date will be set. If not, then his extradition order will stand confirmed. But as we’ve seen with Vijay Mallya, a final extradition order may still not mean extradition. He could then try to tap the asylum route.

Wembley goes wild after Euro Cup win: Wembley has perhaps never seen as much outpouring of joy as it did on Tuesday at the end of the first knockout blow in a major tournament that England delivered to Germany in 55 years. That brought a dramatic change to the streets of Wembley populated usually by a large number of quiet Gujaratis, at quite the opposite end of the noise spectrum from the raucous English fans who spilled out from the stadium at the end of the game. Which meant then that the German fans leaving the stadium carried a Gujarati look.

Crickets for ODI victory: England duly won their first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday but the little English heroism that was needed was quite wasted because the eyes towards the end of the day were on the football match with Germany. And after England beat Germany, no one was thinking remotely of toasting the England cricket team on their win. Cricket is always a poor cousin to football in popularity, and on a day when England beat Germany, it became a forgotten poor cousin.

Indian women lose Bristol battle: Within cricket, women’s cricket is a poor cousin to the men’s game. Indian women had fought off bravely to save their Test against England. But the Indian women struggled in the first ODI at Bristol, and lost heavily. Captain Mithali Raj did not exactly shine but certainly outshone the rest with a painstaking 72, from 108 balls. A total of 201 for 8 was never going to be enough, and England won with eight wickets in hand and 15 overs to spare. But now it’s time for further hope over the next game.

India talks sense at G20 meet: Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar joined other G20 foreign ministers in the sweltering Italian town Matera on Tuesday in calling for a multilateral approach to global crises such as the pandemic. He also called for joint steps to revive the economy. That is a strong force to make that call, given that the G20, a group of 20 leading economies, accounts for 80 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product, and 75 per cent of trade. But a call to such action is one thing, action another, as the world discovers after most such meetings. But it is heartening to see that India is an increasingly more influential voice at such meetings.​

