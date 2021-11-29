Snippets from UK: Omicron Cases in the UK Could be in ‘Hundreds’ If Not More

Omicron in Britain: With over 160 cases of “highly transmissible” Omicron variant reported across the world, Britain has seen nine cases for now, and it is inevitable that numbers will rise. Those infected with Omicron would be in hundreds already if not more, the time lag between the official count and the incidence of the spread has been tragically large. The third case recorded in Westminster in London has put the new scare for the government. In fact, some of the cases in Scotland had no history of travel to Southern Africa.

India-UK Travel Concerns: Given the spread of the new Omicron variant in Britain and Prime Minister Modi’s call for a review of plans to ease international travel restrictions, there are now serious questions over the travel arrangements between the two countries. This, when flights are still operating within an agreed ‘air bubble’. Many Indians in Britain, who need to be in India for Christmas, are already making frantic attempts to get bookings.

India’s Tourist Inflow Hit: This is the peak tourist season when India is facing a likely collapse in inflow. Whatever be the flight situation, people’s reluctance to travel has taken a hit. What is true of Britain will be just as true for the rest of Europe. Movement is drying up within Europe, and outside of it. Many people think they will be lucky enough to be staying at home and meet family over Christmas.

Netherlands Rioters ‘Idiots’: The news of 13 of 61 passengers, who arrived in Amsterdam from South Africa, testing positive for Omicron should calm riots if not fears in The Netherlands. Widespread riots have broken out in the past few days against the partial lockdown in the country. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte went so far as to call the rioters “idiots”. The nation is now likely to see them as that, and worse. Their self-realisation ought really to be along the same lines.

Omicron Symptoms May Be ‘Mild’: Leading specialists have offered some reassurance over Omicron. Many British scientists are of the view that the new strain calls for watch and care but it need not spell doomsday. The present vaccines may well work effectively against it. In any case, they would with some tweaking of a new dose, could make a critical difference. It ought to bring some reassurance further that Dr Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who was the first to spot the new Covid variant Omicron, found that patients had “extremely mild symptoms”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.