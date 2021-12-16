Snippets from UK: Amid Omicron Worries, London Court Hears Nirav Modi's Appeal against Extradition

From near and far: A lot of people trudged to the High Court in London on Tuesday for the appeal hearing in the Nirav Modi extradition case. The judges, the lawyers, the media, the staff: all quite needlessly, and all against government advice to work from home in the face of the Omicron spread. The court has been routinely offering remote access to proceedings earlier but closed oddly to refuse it perhaps when it needed most to.

Curious questions: It’s just the way the court system goes that a judge, or two, can be asked to judge just about anything. In the Nirav Modi appeals case the judges were engaged in a long exchange with Edward Fitzgerald arguing for Nirav Modi what may drive someone to suicide. Would that necessarily be a consequence of a mental illness as claimed by Fitzgerald, or could it be a rational decision to end one’s life? If the former is accepted, that could block extradition. Everyone is keenly awaiting the psychological views the judges will take in their order.

Picking up pace: An order in the Nirav Modi extradition case is likely in January. The judges make it clear that they are now in a hurry to pronounce a judgment one way or another. Which means Nirav Modi will not be in Wandsworth Prison much longer. As the extradition process goes, he should soon be a free man, or on a flight to Mumbai to move into Barack 12 of the Arthur Road prison. But the extradition process may not be enough for extradition. Mallya lost his final case close to two years back, but he is still around in London, and partying, after applying for political asylum.

Being mindful: Some of the timeline presented in Nirav Modi’s defence does beg some questions. It has been argued on his behalf that he is very suicide-prone in Wandsworth Prison as a consequence of a continuing deterioration in mental health. He has been prone, earlier too, it was argued, and evidence was cited by referring to his GP, and still earlier to two psychiatrists at least in India. It is a matter of relief to all that through these many years Nirav Modi did not actually commit suicide. No one would ever want such a thing.

One-sided: A remarkable feature of the hearing in the Nirav Modi appeal was that the Indian government represented by the Crown Prosecution Service did not present their case or their counter to the defence arguments at all. The two judges hearing the appeal questioned Nirav Modi’s lawyer at every step all the way through the proceedings. Nothing can be concluded from that on the outcome of the case; however, these would simply be questions to seek clarifications.

