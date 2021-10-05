Snippets from UK: Pak Media Muddle Put Sharif Grandson in Pandora List

Junaid Safdar not in Pandora Papers: For former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif now living in London, correction of the misinformation about his grandson being named in the Pandora Papers could not have come too soon. Pakistani state television reported that his grandson Junaid Safdar had been named, and he had not. Prime Minister Imran Khan needs to worry more about his finance minister Shaukat Tarin, who indeed has been named in the papers, along with several others close to Imran Khan.

Fuel crisis far from over: Days after official claims that the fuel crisis in Britain is sorted, hundreds of petrol stations, particularly in the south, still have no fuel. Signs have been put up at motorways across several areas warning that highway services centres have no fuel to offer. That spells dangers to South Asians who mostly staff fuel stations at night. Several have opted to serve if at all without allowing access into fuel station shops, offering instead to accept payment through secured windows, when there is any petrol to sell.

Priti raises penalties on protesters: Home Secretary Priti Patel is no stranger to tough talk and bold decisions. At the party conference in Manchester she has pledged to put a stop to protests that have recently blocked the busiest motorways across the UK. The protests have been organised chiefly by the group Insulate Britain, demanding more home insulation to cut energy consumption. Priti Patel will now increase the maximum penalties for disrupting a motorway and criminalise interference with key infrastructures such as roads and railways. Police and courts will be given new powers to deal with disruptors.

Sunak’s scholarship scheme for the disadvantaged: Chancellor of the Exchequer, or finance minister, Rishi Sunak has announced 2,000 scholarships for disadvantaged people to study artificial intelligence. The scheme will cost 34 million pounds. A small addition to the UK’s 2.3 billion pound budget to strengthen artificial intelligence. Certainly a better idea than Sunak’s earlier plan to subsidise eating out at restaurants, that cost close to 2 billion pounds, and contributed to a Covid outbreak.

Plan to pull UK out of fiscal mess: Rishi Sunak set out the principles of his plan to pull the UK past the financial crisis Covid plunged it into. He told the conference: “I believe in fiscal responsibility. Just borrowing more money…and stacking up bills for future generations to pay…is not just economically irresponsible…it is…immoral. The only sustainable route out of poverty, he said, “comes from having a good job.” Because “it’s not just the pounds it puts in your pocket…it’s the sense of worth and self-confidence it gives you”. For that, of course, the country needs a booming economy.​

