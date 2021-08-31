Snippets from UK: Pak Unhappy Being on UK Red List While India is off, But There are Grey Areas

Pak’s Covid data unconvincing: That India is off the red list for travel to the UK, and Pakistan remains on it despite far fewer reported cases, has provoked predictable anger in Islamabad. The decision has been seen as an unfair political tilt. But health authorities now point to medical reasons for the decision: unconvincing evidence of the extent of reporting, and the possible emergence of new strains as yet untested.

Weaving his magic: Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi says his new collection Wanderlust being retailed through H&M is not about him, not about H&M, not even about fashion: it’s about India. Some of that collection sold out in minutes. Apps selling the collection crashed under heavy demand. It is a stunning collection, and is proving to be a stunning success, in of course an Indian sort of way.

England players want to finish Oval Test early: The England players are looking to wrap up the next Test early the way they did the third. Because winning with ease brings other benefits, it can give players an extra day or two to relax. They relished that in the third Test. Oliver Robinson remarked: “It’s quite a gruelling schedule, so it’s definitely helpful to wrap it up early. We didn’t bowl loads of overs this game so the body is not too bad. All the bowlers are happy we got it wrapped up early.” The Indian team has a lot to do to dent that kind of confidence.

India’s batting woes overlooked: A proposed change in the Indian team looks like applying plaster at one place when the fracture is somewhere else. The reported move to replace Ishant Sharma with R Ashwin does not begin to address the problem, which is that the entire top order of India is suspect. Not a single batsman has scored highly with any regularity in a supposedly famed line-up. To half click once in a while when others don’t doesn’t sound like a winning formula.

UK may have plans for Afghan unit in its military: It now emerges that a lot of the Afghans the UK pulled out in time were not really civilians at all, not even interpreters, but a very substantial force of Afghan special forces recruited and trained by the British. The question now is what to do with them. One proposal is to turn them into a Gurkha-like force within the British army, and to keep it trained and armed no doubt for special operations that may be carried out within Afghanistan in the times to come. The aircraft doors to most civilians seeking to leave were shut before the deadline, despite the “insistence” of PM Boris Johnson that the British will continue to pull people out after August 31.​

